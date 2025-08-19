Four Score Capital Partners of Raymond James: FourScore Capital Partners of Raymond James: Personalizing Financial Freedom

Creating confidence in a hardworking client's lasting legacy is the mission of financial planning group FourScore Capital Partners of Raymond James.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / In the Gettysburg Address, President Abraham Lincoln spoke of a sacred responsibility to honor the sacrifices made for American freedom.

Seven score and 12 years later, FourScore Capital Partners of Raymond James cofounders Rob Larmore and Doug Crenshaw echo the call of their forefathers to protect, grow, and distribute the wealth of discerning clients in the name of financial freedom.

"The great task before us is managing wealth to positively affect not only our clients, but future generations and the causes they care about," says Larmore, CEPA, AIF®, managing director and branch manager. "We honor their sacrifices and hard work by creating personalized, efficient financial plans that make an impact."

"It's not just about a client's money; it's about their financial freedom and the freedom of future generations," adds Crenshaw, managing director, senior vice president, and investment management consultant. "We see managing money as a sacred task and a tremendous responsibility."

From Classroom to Boardroom

Before they coached high net worth clients, Larmore and Crenshaw were teachers and coaches. Together, they led a middle school football team to a championship two decades prior to founding FourScore.

"As teachers, you learn to make complex concepts simple," Larmore explains. "Today, we guide individuals and businesses through a smooth and efficient transition of assets, creating generational opportunities in a tax-responsible manner that's personal and unintimidating."

Crenshaw echoes the sentiment: "We get to know each client personally to understand their objectives and come back with a plan shaped by their values and customized to their objectives. It's rewarding to educate and watch plans come to fruition."

Strength in Diversity

FourScore's success is rooted in its team dynamic, which mirrors the multigenerational makeup of its clientele. Clients in their 50s and 60s often have children in their 20s and 30s, and so does the team.

"Clients process information differently, which is why our team is built of different personalities and generational perspectives that help us connect on a deeper level with clients going through similar stages of life," says Larmore.

This diversity is one of the group's greatest strengths. Larmore is decisive and analytical. Crenshaw, a former English teacher, brings patience to indecisive clients through concise communication. Ican Osinjolu, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, and Jay Connolly, CFP®, are technical-minded financial advisors in their 30s with expertise in estate planning strategies. Allan Gottlieb and Mark Whatley, both in their 60s, offer experience and perspective advising through many different market cycles.

No first-class organization can survive without excellence in operational support. Lamar M. Ware, Jennifer Gallagher, and Sutton Larmore are absolutely dedicated to client service and are proactive thinkers in meeting client needs.

"People learn through stories," says Crenshaw. "We're all storytellers who, from different perspectives, all draw from past and present clients who have gone through similar situations and use their hindsight to help clients achieve their goals."

Those stories are more than anecdotes; they're legacies that offer guidance, inspiration, and a reminder that true financial freedom isn't about wealth, it's about what that wealth makes possible for future generations.

