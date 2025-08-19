Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to report that preliminary prospecting and mapping have identified a new sizable oxidized and altered zone 700 metres long and 300 metres wide at Dobbin. The newly identified zone hosted in Denay Formation limestone is 400 metres northwest of the main gold soil anomaly (see Figure 1). Alteration and pathfinder geochemistry is promising. Rocks within the new zone are moderately oxidized with both limonite and hematite, and moderately to strongly decalcified, locally. Very limited rock chip sample results are available to date, all showing strongly anomalous arsenic values between 140 and 1070 ppm and mercury values between 8 and 20 ppm, typical pathfinders to Carlin-type gold systems. Gold values are weakly anomalous to 31 ppb. Additional rock sample assays are pending. Additional focused prospecting, sampling and mapping are planned to evaluate this new zone. This zone will likely be a candidate for grid soil sampling. The zone may reflect a deeper target than that in the main gold soil anomaly. It clearly indicates a larger system and possibly a greater opportunity at Dobbin.

Figure 1: New Denay Oxide Zone and Hand Trench Results in Main Gold Soil Anomaly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3372/263050_e11e193234c359e6_001full.jpg

In further news, the Company is pleased to report additional gold assays from chip sampling of mineralized bedrock within the main +2.1 kilometres long (1.3 miles) and 200 meters (660 feet) wide gold soil anomaly at Dobbin. In late June, the company hand-dug seven shallow trenches which exposed bedrock and delivered gold grades and continuity characteristic of a Carlin gold system. The seven initial hand-dug trenches ranged in length from 13 metres to 26 metres and were oriented perpendicular to the indicated trend of the soil anomaly and located over selected elevated gold soil sample sites with the objective of reproducing gold values in bedrock and determining the degree of grade continuity between soil sample sites. Highlights of four trenches are reported in Table 1.

Table 1: Trench Highlights from DTR-01 to DTR-04

Trench ID Length (m) Length (ft) Averaged grade (g/t Au) DTR-01 4.57 15 0.133 DTR-02a 1.52 5 0.532 DTR-02b 3.66 12 0.50 including 1.83 6 0.73 DTR-03 3.05 10 0.424 DTR-04 14.63 48 0.36 Including 5.49 18 0.772 including 3.66 12 0.928

In each of the seven trenches, including those reported in the July 29, 2025 press release, mineralization was open at one or both end with ending assays between 0.206 and 10.35 g/t Au. The Company plans to extend the lengths of each trench.

In addition, four grab samples taken over a 200-metre length of the main soil gold anomaly east of trench DTR-01 returned values of between 0.858 g/t Au and 2.65 g/t Au.

