WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 15:29
3,940 Euro
+0,51 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 18 August 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 338.44 331.62
NAV with debt at fair value 343.24 336.41

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

19 August 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2025 PR Newswire
