DP World's "Cars in Containers" Solution Powers Sustainable Automative Trade Between the U.S. and Mexico

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / The effects of global uncertainty around trade are felt across all sectors, particularly the automotive industry. Global logistics leader DP World is ensuring a stable automotive supply chain through its innovative intermodal service: "Cars in Containers." This service transports finished vehicles efficiently and sustainably from Mexico to the United States and Canada.

Using specially outfitted 53-foot containers equipped with secure, durable racking systems, this solution streamlines vehicle loading directly at manufacturing plants or nearby yards, enabling seamless rail transport to major automotive hubs such as Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, and Toronto.

Operational Efficiency Meets Environmental Sustainability

Launched in June 2024, "Cars in Containers" addresses growing capacity constraints within traditional roll-on/roll-off and multilevel railcar services across North America. By carrying up to six vehicles per 53-foot container - compared to four vehicles in standard 40-foot containers - DP World significantly boosts transport efficiency for automotive manufacturers facing regional logistics bottlenecks.

DP World remains the sole logistics provider offering this innovative solution for finished vehicle transport, having already facilitated the movement of over 5,000 cars across the Mexico-U.S. border since early 2024. Beyond efficiency gains, this operational innovation aligns with DP World's broader commitment to sustainability.

A Circular Economy Approach

The use of durable, reusable racking systems significantly reduces waste associated with disposable packaging materials, embodying circular-economy principles. This method minimizes logistical handling and optimizes space utilization, contributing to lower carbon emissions per vehicle when compared with less consolidated transport methods.

Further reinforcing sustainability, DP World's port-centric logistics model integrates value-added services such as pre-delivery inspections and compound management, thereby streamlining processes, reducing handling, dwell time, and resource usage. This holistic approach supports corporate sustainability goals by lowering delivered-mile carbon emissions without compromising service quality.

Strategic Response to Nearshoring Trends

"Cars in Containers" is strategically aligned with current nearshoring trends. As Mexico recently surpassed China as the U.S.'s leading trading partner for finished vehicles - driven by the USMCA trade framework and increased regional manufacturing activity - this solution provides automotive manufacturers a resilient and adaptable transportation alternative, mitigating risks associated with capacity crunches and supply chain volatility.

Future-Proofing Automotive Logistics

Looking forward, DP World plans to expand its "Cars in Containers" service beyond North America. By scaling its rack fleet, refining multimodal cross-border logistics, and leveraging advanced technologies, DP World is positioning itself as a critical player in sustainable automotive logistics, prepared to meet evolving manufacturer needs, particularly as electric vehicles and complex global production networks continue to rise.

DP World's innovative intermodal rail solution, combining operational resilience with sustainability, reaffirms its role in shaping the future of global automotive trade - one container, one vehicle, and one sustainable trade route at a time.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world%e2%80%99s-%e2%80%9ccars-in-containers%e2%80%9d-solution-powers-sustainable-auto-1062797