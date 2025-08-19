Wesco International: YWCA Yorkshire Receives Support From Wesco Anixter To Empower Homeless Young Women in South Yorkshire

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / YWCA Yorkshire is pleased to announce a new partnership with Wesco Anixter, which contributes both financial support and volunteer engagement to Peile House, the charity's dedicated hostel for homeless young women in Sheffield.

Wesco Anixter's Chesterfield site hosted their annual Day of Caring in June to give team members the opportunity to give back to the community and learn about ways to do so. With 120 employees in attendance, the team raised £1200 with Wesco Cares matching, resulting in a total of £3400 gifted to YWCA Yorkshire's Peile House.

The contributions will be used to directly support 14 young women aged 16 to 25 over the next 12 months, funding the Peile House Incentive Scheme and Events Programme. The ongoing partnership will also deliver a range of volunteering opportunities across Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield. All Wesco Anixter employees receive 8 volunteering hours and can use this time to support young women, children and families to create better futures.

Sophie Whitfield, Wesco Anixter Sustainability Leader EES EMEA, said: "Supporting the local community is important to Wesco Anixter as part of our strategy to deliver impact in the communities where we live, work and deliver. Our employees have been blown away by the work at YWCA Yorkshire and how they tackle the challenges facing young homeless women and their children with a real focus on rehabilitation. Our donation and the opportunity to volunteer directly with the charity provides a fantastic opportunity for our people to experience the daily impact they make whilst enjoying a hands-on experience."

The Peile House Incentive Scheme is designed to empower residents by rewarding positive behaviour and active participation in their recovery journey. Young women living at Peile House can earn points for positive actions, engaging in therapy sessions, or personal achievements. The reward system has proven popular amongst residents who, because of their trauma, can find it difficult to manage behaviour and engage in support systems.

As well as ensuring that the incentive shop is well stocked with desirable items, the Wesco Anixter funds will pay for essential move-on items for when women move into their new homes after staying at Peile House, and at least two enrichment activities. These activities offer a welcome break from the daily routines of women who have experienced extreme poverty, homelessness and sexual abuse.

YWCA Yorkshire Project Manager at Peile House, Claire Harding, explains: "A day out together or a fun activity put on here at Peile House, gives our women and girls the opportunity to enjoy a shared experience, bond in a safe space and build community. Without Wesco Anixter supporting the Incentive Scheme, this isn't something we could offer our residents, and yet it is such a simple way to break down barriers, improve mental well-being and create positive memories together. It's a re-set for people. A chance to do something normal. An escape from the everyday trauma they are trying to heal from. Days like our summer BBQ and sports day will stay with the women we support forever. We can't thank Wesco Anixter enough for championing our young women in this way."

Wesco Anixter and YWCA Yorkshire first connected in 2024 when members from the Wesco Anixter EMEA's Women's Impact Network (WIN) sponsored a book of poems published for International Women's Day. Over the last 12 months the relationship has strengthened with team members from the Chesterfield office volunteering to wrap presents at Christmas and most recently to support a spring clean at the homeless women's hostel. This most recent funding boost for the Peile House Incentive Scheme will be used to improve experiences for women residing at the homeless hostel over the next 12 months.

About YWCA Yorkshire

YWCA Yorkshire believes young women, children and families deserve the best opportunity to thrive. Through a range of housing and trauma-informed services in Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield, the charity empowers young women to live independent, happy and fulfilled lives. The people supported may have experienced homelessness, domestic abuse and financial hardship. YWCA Yorkshire's expert team help them to find safe spaces, grow in confidence and skills, and to build trusted relationships - so that families can go on to create a better future for themselves and their children .

YWCA Yorkshire is an independent member of YWCA Great Britain, one of the oldest women's organisations in the world, proudly supporting women in the UK since 1855. In South Yorkshire the charity is dedicated to transforming the lives of women and families who have endured profound trauma. The most recent impact report (2024-2025) tells us that among those supported by YWCA Yorkshire, 58% have faced domestic abuse by a partner, 42% are in debt, and at our homeless women's hostel - 100 percent of women and girls residing there have experienced sexual assault. Unsurprisingly, these experiences have left deep scars, with 82% of the women grappling with poor mental health including conditions such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, eating disorders, anxiety and depression. Learn more: ywcayorkshire.org.uk

About Wesco Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.



Picture: YWCA Yorkshire's Patience Amos and Claire Harding hosting a sports day and summer BBQ for Peile House residents, sponsored by Wesco Anixter.

