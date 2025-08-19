CNA Financial Corporation: CNA Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) announced a series of strategic leadership appointments designed to enhance underwriting capabilities across key business segments.

David Haas has been appointed President Global Specialty, where he will oversee Financial Lines, Healthcare, Affinity and Warranty. A seasoned executive at CNA, Haas brings broad leadership capabilities and a strong market presence to this position. His proven ability to lead high-performing teams and drive growth and profitability across complex portfolios makes him ideally suited for this role.

Michael Nardiello has been appointed to President Global Property & Casualty. In this expanded role, he will continue to lead Property and Marine globally in addition to now leading Casualty globally. Nardiello's leadership has consistently delivered profitable growth and strengthened underwriting performance. He brings underwriting discipline, technical expertise and a deep understanding of global products that meet broker and insured needs.

Song Kim has been appointed President Global Commercial Industry Segments, expanding his responsibilities to include Construction alongside Middle Market and Small Business. With the addition of Construction, Kim now leads all global commercial industries. His strategic leadership and track record of driving profitable growth across industry-focused segments will continue to strengthen specialization and enhance support for the market.

"Over the last few months, I've reflected on the power of CNA and the confidence I have in our leadership. These appointments are a testament to the exceptional depth of talent and expertise across CNA. I have the utmost confidence in David, Mike and Song, and their expanded roles underscore CNA's commitment to specialization and our strong position to drive sustained, profitable growth," said Douglas M. Worman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNA.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

