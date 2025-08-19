Volvo Trucks North America: Verspeeten Cartage invests in all-new Volvo VNL to continue legacy of driver comfort and fleet reliability

Ontario, Canada, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America customer Verspeeten Cartage, a third-generation, family-owned carrier based in Ontario, Canada, has taken delivery of the all-new Volvo VNL 300. With a 100% Volvo fleet of 75 trucks, Verspeeten continues to invest in equipment that delivers on its core values of safety, fuel efficiency, and exceptional driver comfort, while extending a trusted partnership that spans more than 30 years.

Founded in 1953 by Archie Verspeeten with just one truck and a bold vision to leave the farm behind, Verspeeten Cartage has grown into one of Canada's most respected truckload carriers. Today, the company specializes in full-load, just-in-time transportation for major automotive manufacturers across North America, helping to keep automotive assembly plants operating on schedule.

"Verspeeten Cartage has built its reputation on performance, reliability, and putting drivers first which are all values that align perfectly with our mission at Volvo Trucks," said Matthew Blackman, managing director, Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. "For more than 30 years, they've trusted the Volvo VNL to help them deliver on those priorities. We're proud to support their continued success with the next generation of our flagship model."

The all-new Volvo VNL introduces a completely redesigned cab and chassis that improves aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Inside, a more spacious, driver-centric interior layout and upgraded seating enhances comfort and reduces fatigue on the road.

"Our company-owned fleet is 100% Volvo trucks because Volvo delivers the safety, fuel efficiency and driver ergonomics that are key for our business. The all-new Volvo VNL really takes that to the next level in terms of driver benefits," said Scott Verspeeten, president, Verspeeten Cartage. "We have always believed that it is good business to keep our drivers happy and give them trucks that they love and that are comfortable and safe, and we are excited to integrate this new truck into our fleet."

Verspeeten Cartage's loyalty to Volvo is rooted not just in product quality, but in the shared vision of providing drivers with dependable, comfortable, and sustainable equipment. The all-new Volvo VNL was engineered to deliver up to a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency, and the company is closely tracking the performance of their own fleet to validate those gains in real-world conditions.

"Verspeeten Cartage has been a loyal customer for decades, and it has been an honor to support them through every evolution of the Volvo product line," said Mike Wardle, dealer principal, Gerry's Truck Centre. "Our relationship goes far beyond the initial sale. We work closely with the Verspeeten team to keep their fleet running at its best and help ensure their drivers experience maximum uptime and comfort every day."

"Driver experience is everything for us," said Verspeeten. "We only bid on routes that make sense for our team, ensuring our drivers spend their day on the road and not on the side of it. From the redesigned cab interior to the smoother ride and advanced safety features, our drivers instantly noticed the difference with the all-new Volvo VNL. This truck is more than just an upgraded model - it is a reflection of how much we value the people behind the wheel. Investing in our drivers is the best investment we can make, and Volvo helps us deliver on that promise every day."

"Giving back has always been part of who we are," added Verspeeten. "Our family has been deeply affected by cancer, and supporting research and care in this area is something we are committed to for the long haul. We are proud to use the success of our business to help make a difference in the lives of others."

