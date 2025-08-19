

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that a Global Entry enrollment event will be held at Wilmington International Airport from September 8 to 12.



Interviews will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CBP's office located at 1921 Hall Dr, Wilmington, N.C. 28405.



CBP urged conditionally Approved Global Entry applicants to log onto the official Trusted Traveler Program website and secure an appointment as soon as possible.



Only Conditionally Approved Global Entry applicants may schedule an interview.



To schedule an interview, applicants must visit https://ttp.dhs.gov and log in under 'Returning Global Entry Members or Applicants.' Select 'Wilmington NC Enrollment Event' as the interview location.



Valid U.S. passport and a secondary form of photo ID (e.g., driver's license) are the required documents for U.S. Citizens.



Non-U.S. citizens are required to produce valid passport, a secondary photo ID, and a valid U.S. visa printed in the passport.



U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents must produce valid passport, a secondary photo ID, and a machine-readable lawful permanent resident card.



Global Entry is a CBP Trusted Traveler Program that allows expedited processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.



