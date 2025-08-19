

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Global Health Cluster, with partners around the world, issued an urgent call to protect humanitarian health workers against increasing attacks.



Attacks on healthcare have become horrifyingly routine in conflict regions, the World Health Organization said in a press release. Health workers are threatened or attacked, health facilities destroyed, and humanitarian convoys targeted, leaving patients without life-saving care or the most basic care they need to survive.



Between January 2024 and August 2025, WHO documented 2,450 attacks on health care across 21 countries and territories. These led to 2,060 deaths and 2,395 injuries among health workers and patients. In this same period, 1,392 attacks impacted health personnel through killing, injury, abduction, arrest and/ or intimidation. All these incidents affect the rights of civilians caught in conflict.



'In the face of this escalating crisis, the Global Health Cluster unites with partners around the world, on World Humanitarian Day, to issue an urgent call: protect humanitarian action and safeguard the people who risk everything to deliver life-saving health care in crisis-affected and high-risk humanitarian settings'.



Despite these conditions, health partners serve in the world's most complex emergencies. In 27 countries including the occupied Palestinian territory, Sudan, and Ukraine, Health Clusters are working with more than 900 partners to ensure that life-saving services continue, there is effective and timely coordination among partners, and that local responders are supported.



