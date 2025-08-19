

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yimutian Inc. (YMT), an agricultural B2B platform in mainland China, has priced its initial public offering at $4.10 per American Depositary Share.



The underwriter has a 45-day option to purchase up to 678,300 additional ADSs.



Net proceeds will be used to expand Yimutian's digital agricultural commerce services, strengthen its technology infrastructure, support new business initiatives, and enhance sourcing, trading, and working capital.



The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market and are expected to begin trading on August 19, 2025, under the ticker YMT. The offering is scheduled to close on or about August 20 with US Tiger Securities, Inc. acting as the underwriter.



YMT is currently trading at $4.10 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News