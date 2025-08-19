Juspay partners with Outpayce from Amadeus to power global travel Payments

Juspay to be integrated in the marketplace of Outpayce Xchange Payment Platform (XPP)

Partnership enables travel businesses to connect with 300+ acquirers and local payment methods worldwide, accelerating their time to market

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juspay, a global payments technology platform serving enterprises & banks, today announced a strategic partnership with Outpayce from Amadeus - one of the world's largest travel technology companies. As a part of this partnership, Juspay's platform will be integrated in the marketplace of Outpayce Xchange Payment Platform (XPP).

This collaboration unlocks a future-ready foundation for global travel businesses including airlines, hotels, etc. - to streamline complex payment processes through a single integration with Outpayce's XPP. Travel businesses leveraging XPP can now seamlessly activate local payment methods across multiple geographies, offering everything from native payment journeys on diverse Alternate Payment Methods (APMs) to advanced tokenisation capabilities in India. The partnership will significantly reduce time-to-market for businesses, while offering customers their preferred payment methods in any geography.

"At Juspay, we believe payments should be invisible - simple and seamless for the customers, yet deeply optimized under the hood," said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO at Juspay. "Outpayce shares this philosophy, and together, we aim to empower travel companies to offer fast, intuitive, and reliable payment experiences that scale globally while adapting locally."

"We are excited to welcome Juspay into our partner ecosystem," commented Damian Alonso, Head of Commercial and Partnerships at Outpayce. "By integrating Juspay's payments technology platform into XPP, we aim to deliver the best payment journeys for both travelers and travel merchants around the world."

This partnership will offer significant benefits to travel merchants:

Access to Multiple Payment Methods: Travel merchants can enable any local payment method across geographies, allowing customers to pay using their preferred options, thereby delivering a truly localized payment experience.

Enhanced Checkout Experience: Travel businesses can deliver a native, frictionless checkout experience to their users, tailored to local payment methods and user behavior, thereby reducing cart abandonment and improving conversion rates.

Build Travel Payment Workflows: Merchants leveraging XPP with Juspay's payment technology platform can build sophisticated travel-specific payment workflows, including network tokenization, offers, and other features that streamline the entire booking journey.

This strategic partnership with Outpayce reinforces Juspay's commitment to delivering seamless payment experiences and innovative solutions to travel businesses worldwide.

About Juspay

Juspay is a leading multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for global enterprises and banks. Founded in 2012, the company processes over 200 million daily transactions, exceeding an annualized total payment volume (TPV) of $900 billion with 99.999% reliability. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Juspay is powered by a global network of 1200+ payment experts operating across San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, Singapore and Dubai.

To learn more about Juspay, visit: www.juspay.io

About Outpayce from Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

As a wholly-owned company, Outpayce from Amadeus is the next step in scaling the Amadeus payments business with fresh investment in talent, an open API platform and a license to deliver new regulated payment services.

Outpayce delivers smoother end-to-end travel experiences making travel payments simple. Our open platform that connects FinTech and banking service providers to the entire travel ecosystem allows customers and travelers to easily benefit from new advances in payments.

Outpayce Xchange Payment Platform (XPP) solves challenges in areas like authentication, acceptance and foreign exchange (FX) for travel merchants and gives access to partners that resolve areas like chargebacks and fraud management to offer a smoother overall experience for the traveler.

In the B2B payments space, Outpayce orchestrates payments with a range of virtual cards, currencies and payment methods to optimize cost, acceptance and agility wherever a travel seller needs to pay a supplier.

Outpayce delivers an end-to-end experience by continuing to work with all Amadeus' teams and embedding its capabilities in all of Amadeus' applications. The future is travel simply paid.

To find out more about Outpayce, visit www.outpayce.com.

