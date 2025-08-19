Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French "Code de Commerce" and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF"), ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC), a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, releases its total number of outstanding shares as well as its voting rights as of July 31st, 2025.

Month Date Total number of outstanding shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (1) Total number of exercisable voting rights (2) July 07/31/2025 18,279,990 20,568,411 20,545,002

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement. It is provided for the information of the public, in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

