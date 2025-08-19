Anzeige
TCM Group A/S narrow full year expectations for 2025

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 233/2025

Tvis, 19 August 2025

TCM Group A/S narrow full year expectations for 2025.

Considering the results from the first six months of the year and the development in order intake during Q2, we are narrowing our guidance for 2025 both with regard to sales and earnings.

TCM Group adjust the financial outlook for 2025 as follows:

Full year revenue in the range of DKK 1,250-1,300 million (previously DKK 1,250 - 1,325 million), and

Adjusted EBIT of DKK 90-110 million (previously DKK 90-115 million).

As previously communicated, this guidance assumes full ownership of Celebert toward the end of the year.

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


