Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Leases A330-200 to euroAtlantic Airways

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc ("AELF") has leased A330-200, MSN 489, to Portugal's euroAtlantic Airways. This is the first Airbus aircraft for the Portuguese ACMI operator, which has flown an all-Boeing fleet throughout its 30-year history.

"We are proud to partner with EAA on the lease of this A330-200 and support their ambitious fleet development," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Commercial Officer for AELF. "We specialize in providing tailored, flexible leasing solutions to dynamic operators like EAA, who are expanding their footprint in key global markets."

According to euroAtlantic, the introduction of the first Airbus A330-200 into the airline's fleet represents a new era with a focus on becoming a stakeholder of expanding global proportions in the ACMI market. EuroAtlantic flies as a flagship operator for LOT Polish Airlines and Azul, among other esteemed institutions.

"We are excited to welcome the A330-200 to our fleet. The addition represents the next stage in EAA's journey towards enhancing its operational capabilities and market presence," said Stewart Higginson, CEO and Chairman of euroAtlantic Airways. "It further expands our long-haul product offering for the charter and ACMI market segments. We are grateful to AELF for their support and collaboration and look forward to partnering with leading airlines to provide best in class customer experience."

ABOUT AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines, lessors, banks and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com

ABOUT euroAtlantic Airways

EuroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and charter solutions. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers charter services, wet-lease, and Ad-Hoc flights worldwide.

