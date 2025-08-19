Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
19.08.25 | 17:38
183,78 Euro
-0,20 % -0,36
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,76183,4619:29
182,72183,4819:29
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 19:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Leases A330-200 to euroAtlantic Airways

First Airbus aircraft in euroAtlantic history

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc ("AELF") has leased A330-200, MSN 489, to Portugal's euroAtlantic Airways. This is the first Airbus aircraft for the Portuguese ACMI operator, which has flown an all-Boeing fleet throughout its 30-year history.

AELF-owned A330-200

AELF-owned A330-200
AELF-owned A330 MSN 489 on Lease to euroAtlantic

"We are proud to partner with EAA on the lease of this A330-200 and support their ambitious fleet development," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Commercial Officer for AELF. "We specialize in providing tailored, flexible leasing solutions to dynamic operators like EAA, who are expanding their footprint in key global markets."

According to euroAtlantic, the introduction of the first Airbus A330-200 into the airline's fleet represents a new era with a focus on becoming a stakeholder of expanding global proportions in the ACMI market. EuroAtlantic flies as a flagship operator for LOT Polish Airlines and Azul, among other esteemed institutions.

"We are excited to welcome the A330-200 to our fleet. The addition represents the next stage in EAA's journey towards enhancing its operational capabilities and market presence," said Stewart Higginson, CEO and Chairman of euroAtlantic Airways. "It further expands our long-haul product offering for the charter and ACMI market segments. We are grateful to AELF for their support and collaboration and look forward to partnering with leading airlines to provide best in class customer experience."

ABOUT AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines, lessors, banks and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com

ABOUT euroAtlantic Airways

EuroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and charter solutions. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers charter services, wet-lease, and Ad-Hoc flights worldwide.

Contact Information

Amy Phillips
communications@aelfinc.com

.

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc. (AELF)

Related Images

AELF A330-200 IFE

AELF A330-200 IFE
AELF-owned A330 on Lease to euroAtlantic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-leases-a330-200-to-euroatlantic-airways-1062868

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.