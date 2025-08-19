DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Aug-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 230,221 Highest price paid per share: 156.60p Lowest price paid per share: 150.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 152.8335p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,628,513 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,628,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 152.8335p 230,221

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 534 154.80 08:28:57 00349819186TRLO1 XLON 1892 154.80 08:28:57 00349819188TRLO1 XLON 500 154.40 08:29:54 00349819613TRLO1 XLON 100 154.80 09:19:00 00349842240TRLO1 XLON 724 155.00 09:19:00 00349842241TRLO1 XLON 357 155.20 09:19:24 00349842395TRLO1 XLON 14 156.60 10:38:03 00349877996TRLO1 XLON 483 156.60 10:38:03 00349877997TRLO1 XLON 107 156.40 10:38:04 00349878011TRLO1 XLON 390 156.40 10:38:04 00349878012TRLO1 XLON 538 156.00 10:56:57 00349886395TRLO1 XLON 1069 155.40 10:56:58 00349886396TRLO1 XLON 515 155.40 10:57:11 00349886441TRLO1 XLON 505 155.20 10:57:11 00349886449TRLO1 XLON 520 154.80 11:00:11 00349887191TRLO1 XLON 969 154.80 11:00:57 00349887211TRLO1 XLON 519 154.80 11:14:29 00349887558TRLO1 XLON 254 154.80 11:14:29 00349887559TRLO1 XLON 254 154.80 11:14:29 00349887560TRLO1 XLON 11 155.00 11:14:29 00349887561TRLO1 XLON 1040 155.00 11:14:29 00349887562TRLO1 XLON 513 154.80 11:16:57 00349887631TRLO1 XLON 86 154.80 11:17:38 00349887646TRLO1 XLON 535 154.60 11:18:13 00349887687TRLO1 XLON 335 154.60 11:20:06 00349887753TRLO1 XLON 515 154.40 11:20:57 00349887764TRLO1 XLON 535 154.20 11:20:58 00349887765TRLO1 XLON 969 154.20 11:24:57 00349887845TRLO1 XLON 122 154.20 11:27:01 00349888010TRLO1 XLON 918 154.20 11:27:01 00349888011TRLO1 XLON 703 154.20 11:28:57 00349888038TRLO1 XLON 240 154.20 11:48:19 00349888682TRLO1 XLON 295 154.20 11:48:19 00349888683TRLO1 XLON 950 154.20 11:57:13 00349889013TRLO1 XLON 160 154.20 11:57:13 00349889014TRLO1 XLON 518 154.80 12:17:44 00349889718TRLO1 XLON 30 154.40 12:18:04 00349889724TRLO1 XLON 498 154.40 12:42:18 00349890443TRLO1 XLON 497 154.40 12:42:18 00349890444TRLO1 XLON 734 154.20 12:49:48 00349890647TRLO1 XLON 314 154.20 12:49:48 00349890648TRLO1 XLON 1058 154.00 12:51:21 00349890724TRLO1 XLON 423 154.40 12:51:24 00349890725TRLO1 XLON 287 154.40 12:51:24 00349890726TRLO1 XLON 1071 154.00 12:51:52 00349890739TRLO1 XLON 1022 154.20 12:51:52 00349890740TRLO1 XLON 1042 154.20 12:55:21 00349890894TRLO1 XLON 8 154.00 12:55:49 00349890937TRLO1 XLON 13 154.00 12:59:00 00349891094TRLO1 XLON 400 154.00 12:59:00 00349891095TRLO1 XLON 13 154.00 13:01:00 00349891127TRLO1 XLON 77 154.00 13:01:01 00349891128TRLO1 XLON 323 154.00 13:01:01 00349891129TRLO1 XLON 98 154.00 13:01:01 00349891130TRLO1 XLON 302 154.00 13:01:01 00349891131TRLO1 XLON 111 154.00 13:01:01 00349891132TRLO1 XLON 400 154.00 13:01:01 00349891133TRLO1 XLON 534 153.80 13:23:01 00349891630TRLO1 XLON 130 153.60 13:28:56 00349891826TRLO1 XLON 393 153.60 13:38:01 00349892355TRLO1 XLON 130 153.60 13:38:01 00349892356TRLO1 XLON 501 153.60 13:39:21 00349892382TRLO1 XLON 982 153.80 13:39:21 00349892383TRLO1 XLON 294 153.80 13:39:21 00349892384TRLO1 XLON 158 153.80 13:39:21 00349892385TRLO1 XLON 967 153.80 13:39:21 00349892386TRLO1 XLON 367 153.60 13:39:50 00349892392TRLO1 XLON 137 153.60 13:39:50 00349892393TRLO1 XLON 517 153.80 13:51:21 00349892780TRLO1 XLON

