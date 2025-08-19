

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a somewhat subdued start, the Switzerland market gained in strength as the session progressed on Tuesday, to eventually closed on a bright note.



The mood remained bullish after U.S. President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several other European leaders as 'very good'.



Trump also said that he's begun arranging a meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin within the next couple of weeks.



Zelensky said he is open to 'any format' of talks and would decide on the trilateral meeting based on how the first round goes.



The benchmark SMI ended up by 140.31 points or 1.16% at 12,212.91.



Swatch Group climbed nearly 5%. Adecco gained about 3.6% and Richemont rallied 3%. Kuehne + Nagel and Straumann Holding climbed 2.7% and 2.53%, respectively.



Julius Baer and Sika, both gained about 2.2%. Nestle, Logitech International, Sonova, Roche Holding, Partners Group, Lindt & Spruengli, VAT Group, SIG Group, SGS, Sandoz Group, Schindler Ps, Alcon and ABB advanced 1 to 2%.



Swiss drug developer Basilea Pharmaceutica plunged 7.6% despite updating its 2025 financial guidance.



