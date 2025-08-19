Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTC Pink: TORCF) (FSE: 57Z) ("TinOne" or the "Company") announces that the Company has upsized its non-brokered private placement previously announced on July 24, 2025 and as amended on July 30, 2025. The Company is now offering up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering").

The Company further announces that it has amended the exercise price of the warrants being issued pursuant to the Offering, such that each Unit will now consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a revised exercise price of $0.065 for a period of five years following the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees up to 6% cash and up to 6% in finder's warrants to eligible finders.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including that of the Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to maintain the Company and tenements in good standing as well as general working capital purposes.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania, Australia. The Company is focused on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Offering, the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the plans and business of the Company are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to close the Offering on the terms announced or at all, and the ability of the Company to obtain acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

