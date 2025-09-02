Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (FSE: 57Z) ("TinOne" or the "Company") announces that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on July 24, 2025 and as amended on July 30, 2025 and August 19, 2025, raising gross proceeds of $300,000. A total of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") were issued at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.065 until September 2, 2030.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders fees of C$5,580 cash and issued 111,600 finders warrants of the Company (the "Finders Warrants") to eligible arm's length finders. Each Finders Warrant entitles the finder to purchase one Share (a "Finder Warrant Share") at a price of $0.065 per Finder Warrant Share until September 2, 2028.

The securities issued pursuant to and in connection with the Offering, including all securities issuable upon exercise thereof, are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to and in connection with the Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to maintain the company and tenements in good standing, as well as for working capital purposes.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania, Australia.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Offering, the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the plans and business of the Company are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to close the Offering on the terms announced or at all, and the ability of the Company to obtain acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264799

SOURCE: TinOne Resources Inc