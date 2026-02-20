Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (FSE: 57Z) ("TinOne" or the "Company") announces that under the terms of the convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") issued on May 16, 2024 and June 11, 2024 (see news releases dated May 16, 2024 and June 11, 2024), it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay accrued interest in shares of the Company on certain Convertible Debentures exercised on January 27, 2026.

Convertible Debenture Interest Payment

On January 27, 2026, Convertible Debentures having an aggregate value of $181,000 were converted into 1,248,276 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at the election of the debenture holders. Pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures, the Company has elected to pay an aggregate of $32,555 in interest accrued on the $181,000 of Convertible Debentures by issuing to such debenture holders for the interest payment (the "Interest Payment") an aggregate of 210,035 Shares at a price of $0.155 per Share.

The issuance of Shares in payment of interest remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Shares to be issued in respect of the Interest Payment will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

As at February 19, 2026, Convertible Debentures having an aggregate value of $569,000 remain outstanding.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the issuance of Shares and the , the receipt of acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to close the Offering on the terms announced or at all, and the ability of the Company to obtain acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284614

Source: TinOne Resources Inc