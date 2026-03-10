Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTC: TORCF) (FSE: 57Z) ("TinOne" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has not proceeded as required due to administrative timing considerations and financial resources related to the preparation and distribution of meeting materials.

The Company has now scheduled an AGM for April 30, 2026.

Updated meeting materials, including the management information circular and related documents, will be made available in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and posted on SEDAR+.

The Company remains committed to maintaining strong corporate governance practices and ensuring shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the AGM and vote on the matters to be presented.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288050

Source: TinOne Resources Inc