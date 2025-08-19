Anaergia anticipates C$184 million in revenue from the Agreement

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG; OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia S.r.l., has signed a Binding Agreement ("Agreement") with a leading Spanish company specializing in renewable gas infrastructure projects. Under the terms of the Agreement, Anaergia will provide a range of services as well as its cutting-edge technology and equipment for over 15 new biomethane production plants across Spain.

Anaergia will be responsible for the supply and construction of concrete tanks with Triton digesters, a proprietary technology featuring a patented configuration that significantly enhances process efficiency. In addition, the company will supply advanced mixing systems, also part of its proprietary technology, along with other critical components to facilitate the seamless operations of the plants.

Anaergia is to commence activities on the first project this month, with all the projects in the development plan expected to be fully operational and integrated into Spain's gas pipeline network within forty-eight months. Anaergia anticipates total revenue of C$184 million from this Agreement, making it the Company's largest capital sale to date.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in advancing Spain's renewable energy sector, fostering economic growth and environmental sustainability. The scale of this historic Agreement for Anaergia highlights the advantages of our strategic focus on leveraging proprietary technologies for the benefit of our customers, and underscores our growing presence and activities in Europe," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "We are most excited about this opportunity to demonstrate the value of our innovative solutions and to support the global transition to renewable energy."

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development, timing and funding of construction of the sixteen facilities, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, the expected revenue from the agreement, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

