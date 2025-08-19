

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large review of 33 studies looked at how sensitivity is linked to mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. The researchers found a clear connection showing that people who are highly sensitive are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those who are less sensitive.



'This is the most extensive systematic review on sensitivity and mental health in adolescents and adults to date, and is the first ever meta-analysis on the topic to estimate the impact of this relationship,' Tom Falkenstein, a psychotherapist and a PhD student at Queen Mary University of London, said.



'Our findings suggest that sensitivity should be considered more in clinical practice which could be used to improve diagnosis of conditions.'



In this study, sensitivity was defined as a personality trait that reflects how strongly people react to things around them, such as bright lights, small changes in the environment, or other people's emotions. While most mental health research focuses on traits like neuroticism, this study highlights the importance of also considering sensitivity when it comes to diagnosis and treatment.



The research, led by Queen Mary University of London, found moderate links between sensitivity and conditions such as depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and social phobia. The strength of the link was similar for both depression and anxiety.



While the exact results varied between studies, the overall pattern was consistent that higher sensitivity was usually tied to more mental health symptoms.



Interestingly, different aspects of sensitivity mattered in different ways. For example, people who were easily overwhelmed or had a low tolerance for sensory input showed stronger links to mental health issues. In contrast, 'aesthetic sensitivity', which means being moved by art, music, or beauty, showed weaker connections to mental health problems.



'Our work shows it is crucial that the awareness of sensitivity is improved among mental health care professionals, so clinicians and practitioners can recognize the trait in their patients, and tailor treatment to their sensitivity,' Falkenstein concluded.



