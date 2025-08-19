Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women 2025. Compiled in collaboration with market research company Statista, this prestigious ranking recognizes Trane Technologies' efforts to create a workplace where all employees can thrive, lead, and are empowered to succeed.

"We are incredibly proud of the exceptional talent at Trane Technologies and the environment we have cultivated where we uplift others, make an impact, and thrive at work and at home," said Mairéad Magner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Trane Technologies. "We are honored to be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2025, a testament to our commitment to create opportunities, drive innovation, and foster an uplifting workplace for all."

America's Best Employers for Women 2025 is based on data collected from over 140,000 women working for U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees over the past three years. The analysis considers personal evaluations from current employees, public evaluations from previous employees, and a Leadership Diversity Index reflecting the percentage of women among top executives and board directors.

Trane Technologies recently received the "Gender Balanced" designation in 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Directory and was first in its industry to join Paradigm for Parity. Consistently recognized as a leading global employer, the company earned numerous accolades in 2025, including a place on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 13th consecutive year, a 6th place ranking in the 2025 JUST 100 and a spot on Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® list for the second consecutive year.

To help employees thrive at work and home, Trane Technologies offers comprehensive benefits to address the physical, social, emotional, and financial well-being needs of team members, their partners and dependent children, ensuring inclusive coverage that reflects the company's culture. Trane Technologies also provides team members comprehensive learning and development solutions designed to further support career growth, including its tuition advancement program and Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) for aspiring technicians.

Trane Technologies is looking for passionate, pioneering people connected by a bold purpose. Visit our careers page to learn more.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

