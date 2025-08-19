Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
WKN: A4081M | ISIN: US46121E3045
NASDAQ
19.08.25 | 21:56
1,740 US-Dollar
-7,45 % -0,140
Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today that Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on August 21, 2025.

Management will hold a formal presentation on August 21 at 1:45 p.m. EDT and will host investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the "Events" section of the Intrusion investor relations website. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Intrusion Inc.
Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield - a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion's exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network - providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

IR Contact:
Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll
INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-inc.-to-present-at-the-sidoti-virtual-investor-conferen-1063034

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
