Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - RUMBLE RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RB) (the "Company" or "Rumble"), is pleased to announce that a Notice of Work (NOW) Permit Application has been submitted for an Induced Polarization / Audio Magnetotelluric (IP/AMT) ground geophysical survey on the Wilmac Copper-Gold Property (the "Wilmac Project", the "Property", or "WILMAC"). The Company is currently earning up to a 70% interest in the Property, subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty (see June 11, 2025 News Release).

The Wilmac Project is located in south-central British Columbia, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s currently producing Copper Mountain Mine that hosts a NI 43-101 Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 346 million tonnes grading 0.245% copper (plus gold and silver by-product credits).

The Property is interpreted to host potential for identification of one or more copper-gold alkalic porphyry occurrences similar in age and deposit type to those hosting the Copper Mountain mine. The Property comprises two mineral tenures totaling approximately 2,355 hectares (5,819 acres) in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt.

The proposed IP/AMT survey will be centred on three previously excavated trenches comprising the WILMAC MINFILE occurrence (092HSE042). The survey will consist of six east-west lines between 1.4 and 3 km in length and spaced 300 metres apart. The NOW (Notice of Work) Permit Application is expected to receive a "No Permit Required" authorization, given the minimal surface disturbance involved, with the proposed survey to be completed in the fall of 2025.

The WILMAC MINFILE occurrence covers a series of three northwest - southeast oriented trenches, extending approximately 85 metres from east to west, previously excavated in predominantly coarse-grained to pegmatitic hornblendite. The trenches are up to 70 metres in length, with the resulting mineralization exposed over an area of approximately 0.50 hectares. Excavated mineralized material is present at the southern ends of the western and middle trenches, with in situ mineralized material exposed locally in the floor and walls of these trenches.

Excavated material at the southern ends of the middle and western trenches includes abundant epidote altered and chalcopyrite mineralized material. Epidote alteration is present as selective replacement of primary phenocrysts, patchy alteration of the matrix and as epidote veins. Sulphides are present as both pyrite and, to a slightly lesser degree, chalcopyrite, predominantly hosted within quartz-carbonate veins and weakly to moderately developed stockworks. Several instances of possible AB porphyry-style veins (quartz-carbonate veins having sulphide cores) were noted.

In 2023 and 2024, a total of nine grab samples were taken of well-mineralized material from exposures within and/or immediately adjacent to the trenches and from excavated material at the southern ends. Analytical results for copper from these samples were anomalous and very encouraging, ranging between 200 ppm and two values in excess of 1% (1.235% and 1.670%). The average of the nine samples taken was 6,390 ppm or 0.639% copper.

In addition to well-mineralized material exposed by the trenches at the WILMAC occurrence, two small exposures of diorite and/or ultramafic previously mapped along the Lamont Ridge Forest Service Road will also be covered, in whole or in part, by the proposed survey.

Woodruff Creek Option

The Company further announces that it has been unable to renegotiate the option agreement terms with respect to the Woodruff Creek property to its satisfaction and has decided to terminate the option. Rumble will focus its efforts on the exploration of the Wilmac Project.

Share Split

Rumble is also pleased to announce that it is undertaking a forward split of all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of two new Common Shares for one old Common Share (the "Forward Split"). All shareholders of record on August 26, 2025 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive one additional Common Share for each Common Share held at the close of the trading day (the "Record Date"). The Company is undertaking the Forward Split to increase the liquidity and marketability of the Common Shares.

As per Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policy, the Forward Split will be conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore the CUSIP number and trading symbol for the Common Shares will remain unchanged. DRS statements for the additional one Common Share resulting from the Forward Split will be sent to the shareholders as of the Record Date by the Company's Transfer Agent, Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action with respect to the Forward Split. The Forward Split will not materially affect the percentage ownership in the Company of shareholders even though such ownership will be represented by a larger number of Common Shares.

The Company currently has 17,427,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Forward Split, the Company will have approximately 34,854,000 Common Shares outstanding. The Forward Split remains subject to the approval of the CSE.

Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Forward Split ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P. Geo., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the WILMAC Property, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101.

About Rumble Resources:

Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 70% interest in the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project located in south-central British Columbia, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s currently producing Copper Mountain Mine.

ON BEHALF OF RUMBLE RESOURCES INC.,

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option, the extent of exploration that will be completed on the WILMAC property, and the acceptance of the Company's Notice of Work Permit Application. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future Terms and Privacy Policy Privacy Dashboard business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263102

SOURCE: Rumble Resources Inc.