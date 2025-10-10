Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) ("Rumble" or the "Company") announces that it has expanded its Wilmac copper-gold project ("Wilmac" or the "Project") within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia. By an agreement executed October 8, 2025, the Company has amended the option agreement announced June 11, 2025 to include the contiguous Lamont Ridge and Plume areas, increasing the Project from 2,355 hectares to 11,504 hectares (Figure 1).

Project expansion highlights

Lamont Ridge: seven claims totaling 7,086 ha, adjoining Wilmac to the north and south and located ~10 km west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s Copper Mountain Mine. Historical and 2024 infill soils outline extensive copper anomalies; a 3D Induced Polarization (IP) / Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics (AMT) survey delineates two interpreted parent intrusions with pipe-like features to surface.

Plume (application pending): one mineral title application totaling 2,063 ha adjoining Wilmac to the south; covers two iron-carbonate-silica alteration zones, one spatially associated with a small diorite-gabbro exposure. The application is being processed under BC's tenure system adopted in March 2025, which requires, among other things, consultation with First Nations before mineral claims may be registered.

Targeting: Priority targets include the Rice Stock, West Lamont Complex and Fourteen-Fifteen Mile Creek Complex, each associated with mapped mafic-intermediate intrusions and strong magnetic responses consistent with porphyry-style systems. Readers are cautioned that the presence of an adjacent producing mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Wilmac.

Lamont Ridge Technical Summary

A 3D IP/AMT survey completed in late 2024 is interpreted to outline two parent intrusives with several upward-extending pipes. Soil sampling (including 97 additional samples north of the Lamont Grid) returned 66 samples above 100 ppm copper, to a maximum of 1,125 ppm copper, broadly correlating with near-surface high-chargeability and deeper conductivity anomalies on the east side of the property.

Figure 1: Wilmac Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9977/270083_2db07fea14607910_002full.jpg

Amended Option Terms

Under the amended terms, the Company will pay an additional $370,000 in cash and issue 2.0 million units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.30. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.30 for 24 months from issuance. Securities are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold and applicable regulatory approvals.

In aggregate, to earn a 70% interest in Wilmac (Wilmac, Lamont Ridge and Plume, if and when granted), the Company must make $700,000 in cash payments over three years ($25,000 paid), issue 1.0 million units at $0.10 (issued) and 2.0 million units at $0.30, and incur $3.99 million in exploration expenditures over five years. The Project is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty, of which 1% may be repurchased for $2.0 million. Following exercise of the option, $100,000 in annual advance royalty payments are payable.

Marketing Agreement

Rumble announces that it has engaged with PRAI Inc. ("PRAI") to perform marketing services for a term commencing October 15, 2025, until the earlier of six months or until budget exhaustion. PRAI is a limited liability company existing under the laws of Florida with an office at 429 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139 (email: val@PRAI.co; phone: 415-722-0162).

PRAI will provide marketing services on Rumble's behalf, including content marketing, native advertisements, SMS and email marketing, display advertisements, landing pages, influencer networking, push notifications, OmniChannel programmatic advertising, marketing awareness, and pay-for-click advertising in order to assist Rumble in raising public awareness of the Company and enhance its online presence in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). PRAI may use third-party service providers for the purpose of some of these marketing activities.

Compensation is up to C$350,000, comprising C$175,000 prior to commencement and C$175,000 three months thereafter. No stock options or other securities will be issued in connection with the agreement. The agreement is subject to CSE acceptance for filing. To the Company's knowledge, PRAI is at arm's length to Rumble and does not own any securities of the Company.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 for the Wilmac Property. Mr. Walker is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Rumble Resources

Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 70% interest in the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project located in south-central British Columbia, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

ON BEHALF OF RUMBLE RESOURCES INC.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including statements regarding: completion of the option amendment; acceptance for filing of the marketing agreement; grant of the Plume tenure application; the timing, scope and receipt of permits (including any Notice of Work); the timing and results of proposed exploration (including potential drilling in 2026); interpretations of geophysical and geochemical data; the potential for porphyry-style mineralization; and future plans, budgets and financing. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration budgets, availability of financing, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, and the performance of contractors and counterparties.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to exploration, sampling and geophysical interpretation; geological uncertainty; tenure grant and permitting outcomes (including under British Columbia's tenure acquisition system); Indigenous and community consultation; operating and capital cost inflation; regulatory approvals (including CSE acceptance); commodity price volatility; capital markets conditions and access to financing; reliance on third parties; and the other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

