

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $191 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $389 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $297 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $1.352 billion from $1.217 billion last year.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.79 to $1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.370-$1.390 bln



