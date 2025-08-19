

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $62.6 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $155.3 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, James Hardie Industries plc reported adjusted earnings of $126.9 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to $899.9 million from $991.9 million last year.



James Hardie Industries plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $62.6 Mln. vs. $155.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $899.9 Mln vs. $991.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.675 to $2.850 bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News