

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 941.2 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 0.6 percent drop in May.



On a yearly basis, core machinery orders climbed 7.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 5.0 percent following the 4.4 percent gain in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2025, orders were up 0.4 percent on quarter and 6.3 percent on year; for the third quarter, orders are forecast to fall 0.4 percent on quarter and rise 5.0 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News