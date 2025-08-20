

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 117.550 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 196.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 152.1 billion yen surplus in June (originally 153.1 billion yen).



Exports were down 2.6 percent on year at 9.359 trillion yen, missing forecasts for a fall of 2.1 percent following the 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports fell an annual 7.5 percent to 9.476 trillion yen versus expectations for a drop of 10.4 percent following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent increase a month earlier (originally 0.2 percent).



