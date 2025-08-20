

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC.SW) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $176 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alcon Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $2.577 billion from $2.482 billion last year.



Alcon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $10.3 to $10.4 Bln



