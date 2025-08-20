

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Transurban (TCL.AX, TRAUF), an Australian developer and operator of toll roads networks, reported that its profit attributable to ordinary security holders of the stapled group for the year ended 30 June 2025 dropped to A$133 million from A$326 million last year. Earnings per security attributable to ordinary security holders of the stapled group were 4.3 cents down from 10.6 cents last year.



Profit for the year was A$178 million down from A$376 million in the prior year.



Annual revenue declined to A$3.770 billion from A$4.119 billion in the prior year.



Transurban has announced a fiscal year 2025 distribution of 65.0 cents per stapled security, reflecting a 4.8% increase and aligning with the guidance provided during the fiscal year 2024 results.



The fiscal year 2026 distribution is expected to be 69 cents per stapled security, representing approximately 6% growth on fiscal year 2025, with expected Free Cash coverage of 95-105%.



