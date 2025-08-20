

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to near 1-1/2-month lows of 94.87 against the yen and 1.8081 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.34 and 1.8038, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to nearly a 3-week low of 0.6429 and a 2-week low of 0.8925 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6454 and 0.8949, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 93.00 against the yen, 1.82 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback and 0.87 against the loonie.



