

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than 4-month lows of 0.5821 against the U.S. dollar and 1.9986 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5898 and 1.9741, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar and the yen, the kiwi slipped to more than a 5-month low of 1.1064 and more than a 2-month low of 85.86 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.0944 and 87.12, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 2.00 against the euro, 1.11 against the aussie and 84.00 against the yen.



