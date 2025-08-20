

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to 6-day highs of 171.47 against the euro, 198.63 against the pound and 106.25 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 171.99, 199.22 and 106.55, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advances to 2-day highs of 147.42 and 182.32 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 147.47 and 182.87, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 169.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 105.00 against the loonie, 145.00 against the greenback and 180.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News