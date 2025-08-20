

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices from the UK and the euro area due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer prices for July. Inflation is seen rising to 3.7 percent in July from 3.6 percent in the previous month.



In the meantime, producer prices are due from Germany.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 2.0 percent.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area final inflation data for July. The flash estimate showed that HICP inflation held steady at 2.0 percent in July and core inflation at 2.3 percent.



