Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for Q2 2025

APRIL - JUNE 2025

Net revenue: SEK 76.0 (0.9) million

Operating profit/loss: SEK 47.6 (-26.8) million

Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -41.0 (-47.8) million

Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.11 (-0.13)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 11.0 (-19.3) million

JANUARY-JUNE 2025

Net revenue: SEK 81.6 (1.4) million

Operating profit/loss: SEK 27.8 (-46.6) million

Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -62.7 (-79.9) million

Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.17 (-0.22)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -2.4 (-37.0) million

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

On the 4th of April, the sale of the Italian projects, Sicily South and Sardinia Northwest, to Ingka Investments and Oxan Energy, was completed.

The Annual General Meeting was held on 7 May 2025. Bjarne Borg, Mia Batljan, Mats Jansson, Lars Martinsson, and Göran Öfverström were re-elected as ordinary members of the Board of Directors. Bjarne Borg was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

On the 27th of June, Hexicon announced that the company is in discussions with its lenders regarding an extension of the existing credit facility amounting to SEK 75 million plus accrued interest and fees, set to mature on 30th June 2025. The credit facility remains in force under current terms while discussions are ongoing. Negotiations will be concluded after the quarter.

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

