Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter's interim report January-June 2025

Successful first 12 months

"Sveafastigheter ended its first year as a company with a strong and eventful second quarter of 2025. We delivered on our strategy focused on increased profitability and organic growth, and at the same time were able to celebrate various important successes - listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list, an investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings and the continued strengthening of key ratios through a clear operational focus.", says Erik Hävermark, CEO of Sveafastigheter.

The period January-June 2025

Rental income increased by 16.5 percent and amounted to SEK 759m (652).

For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 5.3 percent.

For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 5.3 percent. Net operating income increased by 24.3 percent and amounted to SEK 487m (392). For comparable portfolio, net operating income increased by 9.3 percent.

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 157m (38).

Changes in property values amounted to SEK -209m (-1,116).

During the period, SEK 446m was invested.

During the period, SEK 446m was invested. Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -117m (-1,042), SEK -0.58 per share.

Second quarter 2025

Rental income increased by 13.0 percent and amounted to SEK 383m (340).

Net operating income increased by 19.4 percent and amounted to SEK 269m (227).

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 97m (43).

Changes in property values amounted to SEK -137m (-538).

During the quarter SEK 268m was invested.

During the quarter SEK 268m was invested. Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -155m (-329), SEK -0.78 per share.

Significant events during and after the quarter

Credit rating of BBB- with Positive Outlook from Fitch Ratings was received in May.

Green senior unsecured bonds totalling SEK 1.2bn were issued in May.

Two properties in Stockholm with an agreed property value of SEK 230m were aquired in June.

The properties comprise 137 apartments with an annual rental value of SEK 16.2m.

Trading in Sveafastigheter's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm commenced on June 18th.

At the end of June, construction started on 87 apartments in Nacka with an estimated annual rental value at completion of SEK 14.4m.

The outstanding green bond was increased by SEK 500m in the beginning of July.

In July it was decided to exercise the option not to complete the new development project Krongatan in Skellefteå.

For further information, please contact:

Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

This information is information that Sveafastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-20 07:30 CEST.