Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GEL | ISIN: SE0022243812 | Ticker-Symbol: 008
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 09:59
3,240 Euro
+1,25 % +0,040
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 07:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter's interim report January-June 2025

Successful first 12 months

"Sveafastigheter ended its first year as a company with a strong and eventful second quarter of 2025. We delivered on our strategy focused on increased profitability and organic growth, and at the same time were able to celebrate various important successes - listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list, an investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings and the continued strengthening of key ratios through a clear operational focus.", says Erik Hävermark, CEO of Sveafastigheter.

The period January-June 2025

  • Rental income increased by 16.5 percent and amounted to SEK 759m (652).
    For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 5.3 percent.
  • Net operating income increased by 24.3 percent and amounted to SEK 487m (392). For comparable portfolio, net operating income increased by 9.3 percent.
  • Profit from property management amounted to SEK 157m (38).
  • Changes in property values amounted to SEK -209m (-1,116).
    During the period, SEK 446m was invested.
  • Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -117m (-1,042), SEK -0.58 per share.

Second quarter 2025

  • Rental income increased by 13.0 percent and amounted to SEK 383m (340).
  • Net operating income increased by 19.4 percent and amounted to SEK 269m (227).
  • Profit from property management amounted to SEK 97m (43).
  • Changes in property values amounted to SEK -137m (-538).
    During the quarter SEK 268m was invested.
  • Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -155m (-329), SEK -0.78 per share.

Significant events during and after the quarter

  • Credit rating of BBB- with Positive Outlook from Fitch Ratings was received in May.
  • Green senior unsecured bonds totalling SEK 1.2bn were issued in May.
  • Two properties in Stockholm with an agreed property value of SEK 230m were aquired in June.
  • The properties comprise 137 apartments with an annual rental value of SEK 16.2m.
  • Trading in Sveafastigheter's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm commenced on June 18th.
  • At the end of June, construction started on 87 apartments in Nacka with an estimated annual rental value at completion of SEK 14.4m.
  • The outstanding green bond was increased by SEK 500m in the beginning of July.
  • In July it was decided to exercise the option not to complete the new development project Krongatan in Skellefteå.

For further information, please contact:
Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter
Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

This information is information that Sveafastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-20 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.