Ursa Space Systems: Sumitomo Corporation Invests in Ursa Space to Accelerate Global Growth and Expand into Japan

Ursa Space Systems, a leading provider of satellite-based analytic solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation which is one of Japan's largest integrated trading and investment conglomerates. This investment marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion and strengthens its ability to serve customers across Asia, particularly in the Japanese market.

As a global leader in geospatial AI solutions, Ursa Space delivers insights derived from the world's most comprehensive virtual constellation of commercial Earth observation data. The company's next-generation geospatial platform provides rapid, scalable, and automated remote sensing solutions to decision-makers across the commercial sector.

"Partnering with Sumitomo as we expand into Japan positions us strongly for success," said Adam Maher, CEO of Ursa Space Systems. "We're thrilled by Sumitomo's investment and the trust they've placed in our vision. This partnership will enable us to bring the power of geospatial solutions to a wider audience and accelerate our mission to deliver insights at unmatched speed and scale."

"We very much appreciate this opportunity to invest in and embark on a journey with Ursa Space Systems, one of the leading geospatial intelligence companies to offer AI-enabled user- friendly solution to the Japanese market," said Randy Yoshimura, SVP & General Manager of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas' Aerospace, Defense & Technology Group.

Ursa Space's solutions are used to detect real-time changes in the physical world through multi-modal satellite imagery and data fusion, enabling customers to make confident, data-driven decisions. The company's subscription and custom monitoring services overcome traditional limitations of geography, weather, and political boundaries.

With this new round of funding, Ursa Space will grow its capabilities, expand its reach into Asia, and further enhance its platform to meet the demands of a global customer base. The revolutionary orchestration capabilities of the company's platform represent a paradigm shift from image-first to indicator-first analysis. The simple user experience breaks down a complicated process that can take weeks into one that takes minutes. It provides analysts and operators with timely, easily accessible, and relevant commercial satellite solutions. Sumitomo joins existing investors in Ursa Space, which includes Dorilton Capital and RRE Ventures, among others.

About Ursa Space Systems

Ursa Space Systems builds the software and AI agents that guide the acquisition, analysis, and integration of satellite and geospatial data into customer workflows, delivering valuable insights for commodity markets. By leveraging satellite data and advanced analytics, Ursa Space provides fast, actionable information to a range of industries, including finance and energy.

About Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation (TYO: 8053) is an integrated trading and business investment company with a strong global network comprising 129 offices in 66 countries and regions. The Sumitomo Corporation Group consists of approximately 900 companies and 80,000 employees on a consolidated basis. The Group's business activities are spread across the following nine groups: Steel, Automotive, Transportation & Construction Systems, Diverse Urban Development, Media & Digital, Lifestyle Business, Mineral Resources, Chemicals Solutions and Energy Transformation Business. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating greater value for society under the corporate message of "Enriching lives and the world," based on Sumitomo's business philosophy passed down for over 400 years.

