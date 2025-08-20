

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB7.322 billion, or RMB20.35 per share. This compares with RMB5.488 billion, or RMB15.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Baidu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.795 billion or RMB13.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to RMB32.713 billion from RMB33.931 billion last year.



Baidu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB7.322 Bln. vs. RMB5.488 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB20.35 vs. RMB15.01 last year. -Revenue: RMB32.713 Bln vs. RMB33.931 Bln last year.



