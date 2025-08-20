

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 0.8609 against the euro and a 2-day high of 1.0920 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8636 and 1.0890, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.3510 and 199.45 from an early 8-day low of 1.3462 and a 6-day low of 198.63, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 1.10 against the franc, 1.37 against the greenback and 201.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News