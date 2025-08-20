

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched an investigation into the recent deadly Florida highway crash. The investigation will focus on the driver involved in the crash and the motor carrier, White Hawk Carriers, Inc. Preliminary results of the investigation have found when interviewed the driver did not speak English, and both Washington State and New Mexico violated FMCSA rules.



Criminal illegal alien Harjinder Singh of Indian origin was arrested for three counts of vehicular homicide after the truck he was driving caused an accident in St. Lucie County on August 12.



According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Harjinder Singh attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an 'Official Use Only' access point in St. Lucie County. By blocking all lanes of the highway with his truck, Singh caused a brutal wreck, instantly killing three innocent people and leaving Florida families shattered.



Video obtained from Breaking911 from inside the tractor trailer shows the exact moment Singh decided to break U.S. highway laws as he turned his truck into traffic- his face shows no shock or remorse for his actions or the lives he destroyed.



'Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom's California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver's License. This state of governance is asinine,' said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. 'How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public?,' he asked.



Singh obtained a Commercial Driver's License in California, despite having no legal right to be in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.



ICE issued an immigration detainer on August 16 after Singh was arrested to ensure he remains in custody after his state prosecution, preventing him from slipping back onto America's streets. This detainer ensures he will be transferred to ICE custody the moment his criminal case concludes.



'If states had followed the rules, this driver would never have been behind the wheel and three precious lives would still be with us. This crash was a preventable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures. Non-enforcement and radical immigration policies have turned the trucking industry into a lawless frontier, resulting in unqualified foreign drivers improperly acquiring licenses to operate 40-ton vehicles,' said Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.



