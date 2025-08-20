

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation remained unchanged at the European Central Bank's 2 percent target in July, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate of increase as seen in June. The rate matched the estimate published on August 1.



Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco also remained stable in July, at 2.3 percent, as estimated.



Among main categories of HICP, prices of food, alcohol and tobacco registered a faster growth of 3.3 percent following a 3.1 percent rise. Growth in non-energy industrial goods prices increased to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, energy prices fell 2.4 percent after a 2.6 percent drop and services inflation eased to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat, while core consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News