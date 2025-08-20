Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second diamond drill has commenced work at the Company's flagship Dumbwa Target on the Solwezi Project in Zambia.

As per the Company's plans discussed in an August 6th, 2025 press release, Midnight Sun has brought in an additional diamond drill rig to expedite the exploration program on Dumbwa.

Midnight Sun's President & CEO, Al Fabbro, states: "Our systematic exploration approach is in action and the team are executing with precision. All of our data at Dumbwa suggests an extremely large target area, so we have put a second drill to work in order to expedite the program, which is designed to correlate all previous drilling, new IP data, and the extraordinary 20-kilometre soil anomaly that overlays the target with underlying copper mineralization."

About Dumbwa

Dumbwa represents a near-surface, low-strip, bulk-tonnage exploration target with geology and mineralization closely resembling Barrick's Lumwana Mine, ~60 kilometres to the west. Dumbwa boasts a high-grade copper-in-soil anomaly extending ~20 kilometres along strike and more than 1 kilometre wide, with peak copper values reaching 0.73%. Previous drilling has confirmed sulphide copper mineralization, but additional drilling guided by structural controls is needed to better define the dip, continuity, size, and scale of the system. Multiple stacked mineralized horizons have been identified, which appear to be similar in deposition to those found at the Lumwana Mine.

The recent dipole-dipole IP survey, covering the southern 11.5 kilometres of the strike extent, has revealed the structural framework of the Dumbwa target, critical for understanding its geometry. The interpreted IP results indicate a horizon that varies from relatively flat-lying and gently dipping, to areas with clear evidence of folding, ranging from open folds to very tight upright folds. There is a strong correlation between the mineralized intervals encountered in prior drilling at Dumbwa and the target horizon interpreted from the IP data. Additionally, a positive relationship exists between this horizon and the overlying soil anomaly. The interpreted IP survey also identified several major cross-cutting structures, which help explain offsets between historical soil geochemistry and previously drilled mineralization.

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.,

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, geological theories, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking statements." Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the timing and ability of the Company to obtain and the timing of the approval of relevant regulatory bodies, if at all; risks relating to property interests; risks related to access to the project; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including the fact that any particular phase of exploration may be unsuccessful; the availability of contractors; geo-political risks; the global economic climate; metal prices; environmental risks; political risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Further to this, geological similarities or characteristics are not guarantees or certainties of successful exploration. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263145

SOURCE: Midnight Sun Mining Corp.