

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L) and and Tesco Insurance & Money Services, Wednesday announced a new collaboration, offering Tesco shoppers and Clubcard members access to simple, affordable and trusted life cover.



The collaboration integrates Tesco's strong brand and customer centric focus with Aviva's underwriting expertise and long-standing reputation in life insurance.



Under the partnership, Tesco customers will be offered various features, such as 5-star rating from Defaqto, cover starting from just 5 pounds per month, and a fully mobile-optimised digital journey for ease and convenience.



Currently, Aviva's stock is trading at 669.20 pence, up 0.97 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News