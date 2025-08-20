

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus increased in June from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Wednesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 5.74 billion from EUR 3.90 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade surplus increased to EUR 5.53 billion from EUR 5.18 billion. Similarly, the surplus in services trade climbed to EUR 1.74 million from EUR 1.17 million.



The primary income balance showed a deficit of EUR 138 million, down from EUR 1.17 billion. Meanwhile, the shortfall on secondary income widened to EUR 1.4 billion from EUR 1.3 billion.



The capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 1.02 billion in July from a surplus of EUR 250 million in the previous year. Meanwhile, the financial account balance swung to a surplus of EUR 10.2 billion from a deficit of EUR 250 billion in June 2024.



In the twelve months ending in June, the current account surplus came in at EUR 26.1 billion, equivalent to 1.2 percent of GDP, compared to a surplus of EUR 18.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.



