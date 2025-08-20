Anzeige
Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Resources Drills 450m of 0.51 g/t Gold and 0.155% Copper within 652m of 0.42 g/t Gold and 0.134% Copper, Marking a Third Discovery within the Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project, Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the Phase III diamond drilling campaign at its Santa Cecilia gold - copper porphyry project, located in the prolific Maricunga belt, in the Atacama region of Chile (Figure 1). The campaign consisted of five diamond drill holes, totalling 4,061.5 meters (m).

The Pircas Norte and Gemelos Norte targets are located within 1 - 2 kilometres (km) of the Caspiche gold-copper deposit held by Norte Abierto (Newmont and Barrick), estimated to contain 1.29 billion tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold and 1.17 billion tonnes grading 0.21% copper in measured and indicated resources, with additional inferred resources (see Barrick Gold Corporation news release dated February 6, 2025).

Three drill holes completed at Gemelos Norte target confirmed a new copper gold porphyry discovery within the Santa Cecilia project including 450m of 0.51 g/t gold and 0.155% copper while step-out drilling at Pircas Norte extended mineralization at depth drilling 206m of 0.99 g/t gold and 0.109% Cu within 266m of 0.81 g/t Au and 0.097% Cu.

Gemelos Norte Discovery (3 new holes): (Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3).

  • SC25-DDH-007: 450m of 0.51 g/t Au, 0.155% Cu within 652m of 0.42 g/t Au and 0.134% Cu

  • SC25-DDH-009: 260m of 0.30 g/t Au with 0.09% Cu

  • SC25-DDH-010: 736m of 0.35 g/t Au with 0.079% Cu

Pircas Norte Step-outs (2 holes):

  • SC25-DDH-006: 266m of 0.81 g/t Au with 0.097% Cu, extending mineralization in SC24-DDH-005 (2024) from 496m to 642m.

  • SC25-DDH-008: Two mineralized zones west of SC24-DDH-003:

    • 226m of 0.24 g/t Au with 0.041% Cu

    • 324m of 0.28 g/t Au with 0.076% Cu

Shawn Wallace, CEO and Chair of Torq, states, "These results reinforce the scale of what we're uncovering at Santa Cecilia. With Gemelos Norte now confirmed as our third discovery, we may be looking at a district-scale gold-copper system that remains wide open in multiple directions. The sheer size of these intercepts, combined with increasing grades, points to a project with significant potential. Our agreement with Gold Fields continues to validate this vision - their spend to-date of over $6 million of a possible US$48 million earn-in has already translated into a 10% vested interest, underscoring the confidence we share in the extraordinary opportunity this project represents."

At Pircas Norte, drilling focused on closing out the gold-copper mineralization intercepted in drill hole 24SC-DDH-005, which ended in mineralization (see news release dated May 23, 2024), as well as extending copper-gold mineralization to the west of previous drilling. Drill hole 25SC-DDH-006, the continuation of drill hole 24SC-DDH-005, successfully extended the gold-copper mineralization from 496m to 642m for a combined intercept of 206m of 0.99 g/t gold with 0.109% Cu.

Table 1: Highlights of Torq's Drill Results

Target

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Au g/t
(uncapped)

Au g/t
(capped - 2.15 g/t Au)

Cu %

Mo ppm

Pircas Norte

24SC-DDH-005
and
25SC-DDH-006

2

120

118

0.26

0.26

0.034

22.9

incl.

8

68

60

0.36

0.36

0.039

33.8

128

182

54

0.20

0.20

0.058

14.0

376

642

266

0.81

0.46

0.097

24.0

incl.

386

592

206

0.99

0.54

0.109

23.0

Gemelos Norte

25SC-DDH-007

254

906

652

0.42

0.42

0.134

60.7

incl.

290

360

70

0.29

0.29

0.111

46.8

and

384

834

450

0.51

0.51

0.155

59.5

Pircas Norte

25SC-DDH-008

6

20

14

2.49

0.60

0.001

13.5

42

268

226

0.24

0.24

0.041

16.1

306

630

324

0.28

0.28

0.076

31.5

incl.

322

548

226

0.34

0.34

0.094

37.1

Gemelos Norte

25SC-DDH-009

432

692

260

0.30

0.30

0.090

46.3

incl.

450

512

62

0.29

0.29

0.082

28.3

and

518

576

58

0.31

0.31

0.090

40.1

and

582

686

104

0.36

0.36

0.113

60.4

700

782

82

0.21

0.21

0.076

111.3

790

830

40

0.15

0.15

0.066

86.4

858

896

38

0.18

0.18

0.082

53.3

956

1188

232

0.21

0.21

0.122

62.6

incl.

992

1066

74

0.26

0.26

0.163

67.6

Gemelos Norte

25SC-DDH-010

38

774

736

0.35

0.35

0.079

19.5

incl.

40

108

68

0.36

0.36

0.092

27.4

and

190

220

30

0.22

0.22

0.056

13.2

and

250

384

134

0.30

0.30

0.071

25.2

and

390

756

366

0.44

0.44

0.096

18.0

792

826

34

0.16

0.16

0.079

5.9

920

1,016

96

0.22

0.22

0.067

12.4

Main interval is selected using Au grade*thickness no less than 0.5g/t*m with average interval grade no less than 0.1g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 6m; Sub-intervals are selected using Au grade*thickness no less than 1.0g/t*m with average interval grade no less than 0.2g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 4m; True widths of mineralization are unknown based on current geometric understanding of the mineralized intervals

Figure 1: Santa Cecilia project location within the Maricunga belt.

Figure 2: Phase III Diamond Drilling Locations.

Figure 3: Phase III Diamond Drilling Locations, Results, and Interpretation.

Detailed Discussion

The Phase III drilling campaign at Santa Cecilia focused on two target areas, Gemelos Norte and Pircas Norte. At Gemelos Norte, three diamond drill holes, SC25-DDH-007, SC25-DDH-009, and SC25-DDH-010, totalling 2,958.3m, were completed. Two drill holes, SC25-DDH-006 and SC25-DDH-008, totalling 1104.3m, were completed at Pircas Norte. The drilling at Gemelos Norte intercepted a new porphyry complex extending gold-copper mineralization at Santa Cecilia to the eastern limit of the property. At Pircas Norte, drilling extended gold-copper mineralised bodies to the north and west by over 100m. Currently, the known gold-copper mineralization at Santa Cecilia extends in an east-west direction for approximately 3,500m.

Table 2: 2025 Drill Hole Details

Hole ID

Azimut

Dip

Depth

Target

25SC-DDH-006

330.9

-59.3

781.9

Pircas Norte

25SC-DDH-007

169.3

-60.0

1,079

Gemelos

25SC-DDH-008

317.5

-64.6

818.3

Pircas Norte

25SC-DDH-009

167.1

-58.2

1,246.5

Gemelos

25SC-DDH-010

171.9

-60.4

1,037

Gemelos

GEMELOS NORTE DRILLING

25SC-DDH-007:

Six main porphyry units were intercepted by this drillhole, from inter-mineral to late-mineral pulses (Figure 3). From surface to 157.55m, a Rhyolite Dome Unit, with argillic to advanced argillic alteration and discrete intervals of molybdenum mineralisation related to hydrothermal breccias was intercepted. Below 157.55m, down to 898.69m, a series of porphyry bodies related to different timing and mineralization styles, including significant early veinlet stockwork zones were intercepted. This interval includes a reported intercept of 652m of 0.42 g/t gold with 0.134% copper and 60.7 ppm molybdenum. Potassic alteration is characteristic, represented by local white mica/chlorite-albite-phengite replacement. Late centimeter-scale polymetallic veins are present locally, with associated broad sericite alteration halos. Below 898.69m to the end of the hole, the Quebrada Seca Formation characterized by potassic alteration was intercepted. The highest gold grades reported are associated with a Diorite Biotite Porphyry and the Gemelos Dacitic Porphyry (Figure 4).

25SC-DDH-009:

Hole 25SC-DDH-009 is a deeper extension of hole 24SC-DDH-004 drilled in Phase II. Five main porphyry units, from inter-mineral to late-mineral pulses, were identified (Figure 3). The Quartz Diorite Porphyry from 24SC-DDH-004, was extended from 404.2 down to 454.6 and several other relatively narrow interdigitations of the same unit are intruding a broad Gemelos Quartz Diorite Porphyry body down to 791.26m depth. Further down, up to the end of the hole, the Gemelos Dacitic Unit was identified, which is intruding the Diorite Biotite Porphyry unit from 1,093.05 to 1,149.4m. All porphyry units are variably potassic alternated locally overprinted by chlorite, white mica and albite. Sheeted veining and stockwork are also present in variable amounts, as well as late local polymetallic centimetric veins. The reported mineralized intercepts including 260m of 0.30g/t gold with 0.090% copper occur within the Gemelos Quartz Diorite Porphyry and the Diorite Biotite Porphyry (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Gemelos Norte Target - Section 25SC-DDH-007 & 009.

25SC-DDH-010:

Drill hole 25SC-DDH-010 intercepted three main inter-mineral to late-mineral porphyritic intrusive bodies, all of which exhibit potassic alteration and significant early veinlet stockwork zones. The drill hole intercepted zones with discrete argillic alteration overprinting the earlier potassic alteration returned gold-copper results of up to 1 g/t gold and 0.25% copper. Polymetallic veining is well defined within metre scale intervals. The drill hole intercepted three broad zones of gold-copper mineralization, the highlight being 736m of 0.35g/t gold with 0.079% copper and 19.5 ppm molybdenum (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Gemelos Norte Target - Section 25SC-DDH-010.

PIRCAS NORTE DRILLING

25SC-DDH-006:

Drill hole 25SC-DDH-006 is a deeper extension of hole 24SC-DDH-005drilled last season, which ended in gold-copper mineralisation. 25SC-DDH-006 intersected three dominant lithologies: the extension of the Diorite Intrusive Breccia unit from 24SC-DDH-005, and a fine-grained Diorite Porphyry dyke, part of the Pircas Norte Porphyry Complex, and the andesitic Quebrada Seca Formation. Associated with the porphyry-style mineralization is early-stage A and B-type quartz veinlets containing magnetite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite. Localized late-stage low-sulphidation epithermal style veinlets are present, with anomalous Au, Ag, Cu, Mo, Pb, Zn values. The total combined mineralized interval from 24SC-DDH-005 and 25SC-DDH-006 is 266m of 0.81g/t gold with 0.097% copper and 24.0ppm molybdenum (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Pircas Norte Target - Section 24SC-DDH-005 & 25SC-DDH-006.

25SC-DDH-008:

Hole 25SC-DDH-008 was drilled from the same platform as 24SC-DDH-003. The drill hole targeted the westerly extension of the Diorite Intrusive Breccia encountered in hole 24SC-DDH-003 (432 to 596m at 0.46 g/t Au and 0.088% Cu), which was intercepted in 25SC-DDH-008 from 440.9 - 566.6m downhole (Figure 4). The gold-copper mineralized breccia unit was extended by over 100m to the west with a reported intercepts of 226m of 0.24g/t gold with 0.041% copper and 16.1ppm molybdenum and 324m of 0.28g/t gold with 0.076% copper and 31.5ppm molybdenum (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Pircas Norte Target - Section 25SC-DDH-008.

Sampling and Assay

Analytical samples were taken by Torq staff by sawing PQ, HQ or NQ diameter core into equal halves on site and sent one of the halves to ALS Lab in Copiapó, Chile or La Serena, Chile for preparation and then to Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru for analysis. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA23) and multi-element using four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where Au-AA23 results were greater than 10 ppm Au the assay were repeated with 30 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). QA/QC programs for 2024 and 2025 core samples using internal standard samples and duplicates, lab duplicates, standards and blanks indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed.

Qualified Person

Bryan Atkinson. P. Geo., a part-time staff consultant to Torq, is a "qualified person" within the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

Torq's qualified person ("QP") has been unable to verify the technical or scientific information regarding results and resources from neighboring properties, and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace
CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company focusing on its Santa Cecilia project in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information in this release includes statements that relate to the possibility that drilling will demonstrate the extension of favourable geological structures. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by some of the principal forward-looking statements. See Torq's 2024 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis filed April 25, 2025, at www.sedarplus.ca for disclosure of the risks and uncertainties faced in this business.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.



