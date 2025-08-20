Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Resources Drills 450m of 0.51 g/t Gold and 0.155% Copper within 652m of 0.42 g/t Gold and 0.134% Copper, Marking a Third Discovery within the Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project, Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the Phase III diamond drilling campaign at its Santa Cecilia gold - copper porphyry project, located in the prolific Maricunga belt, in the Atacama region of Chile (Figure 1). The campaign consisted of five diamond drill holes, totalling 4,061.5 meters (m).

The Pircas Norte and Gemelos Norte targets are located within 1 - 2 kilometres (km) of the Caspiche gold-copper deposit held by Norte Abierto (Newmont and Barrick), estimated to contain 1.29 billion tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold and 1.17 billion tonnes grading 0.21% copper in measured and indicated resources, with additional inferred resources (see Barrick Gold Corporation news release dated February 6, 2025).

Three drill holes completed at Gemelos Norte target confirmed a new copper gold porphyry discovery within the Santa Cecilia project including 450m of 0.51 g/t gold and 0.155% copper while step-out drilling at Pircas Norte extended mineralization at depth drilling 206m of 0.99 g/t gold and 0.109% Cu within 266m of 0.81 g/t Au and 0.097% Cu.

Gemelos Norte Discovery (3 new holes): (Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3).

SC25-DDH-007: 450m of 0.51 g/t Au, 0.155% Cu within 652m of 0.42 g/t Au and 0.134% Cu

SC25-DDH-009: 260m of 0.30 g/t Au with 0.09% Cu

SC25-DDH-010: 736m of 0.35 g/t Au with 0.079% Cu

Pircas Norte Step-outs (2 holes):

SC25-DDH-006: 266m of 0.81 g/t Au with 0.097% Cu, extending mineralization in SC24-DDH-005 (2024) from 496m to 642m.

SC25-DDH-008: Two mineralized zones west of SC24-DDH-003: 226m of 0.24 g/t Au with 0.041% Cu 324m of 0.28 g/t Au with 0.076% Cu



Shawn Wallace, CEO and Chair of Torq, states, "These results reinforce the scale of what we're uncovering at Santa Cecilia. With Gemelos Norte now confirmed as our third discovery, we may be looking at a district-scale gold-copper system that remains wide open in multiple directions. The sheer size of these intercepts, combined with increasing grades, points to a project with significant potential. Our agreement with Gold Fields continues to validate this vision - their spend to-date of over $6 million of a possible US$48 million earn-in has already translated into a 10% vested interest, underscoring the confidence we share in the extraordinary opportunity this project represents."

At Pircas Norte, drilling focused on closing out the gold-copper mineralization intercepted in drill hole 24SC-DDH-005, which ended in mineralization (see news release dated May 23, 2024), as well as extending copper-gold mineralization to the west of previous drilling. Drill hole 25SC-DDH-006, the continuation of drill hole 24SC-DDH-005, successfully extended the gold-copper mineralization from 496m to 642m for a combined intercept of 206m of 0.99 g/t gold with 0.109% Cu.

Table 1: Highlights of Torq's Drill Results

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au g/t

(uncapped) Au g/t

(capped - 2.15 g/t Au) Cu % Mo ppm Pircas Norte 24SC-DDH-005

and

25SC-DDH-006 2 120 118 0.26 0.26 0.034 22.9 incl. 8 68 60 0.36 0.36 0.039 33.8 128 182 54 0.20 0.20 0.058 14.0 376 642 266 0.81 0.46 0.097 24.0 incl. 386 592 206 0.99 0.54 0.109 23.0 Gemelos Norte 25SC-DDH-007 254 906 652 0.42 0.42 0.134 60.7 incl. 290 360 70 0.29 0.29 0.111 46.8 and 384 834 450 0.51 0.51 0.155 59.5 Pircas Norte 25SC-DDH-008 6 20 14 2.49 0.60 0.001 13.5 42 268 226 0.24 0.24 0.041 16.1 306 630 324 0.28 0.28 0.076 31.5 incl. 322 548 226 0.34 0.34 0.094 37.1 Gemelos Norte 25SC-DDH-009 432 692 260 0.30 0.30 0.090 46.3 incl. 450 512 62 0.29 0.29 0.082 28.3 and 518 576 58 0.31 0.31 0.090 40.1 and 582 686 104 0.36 0.36 0.113 60.4 700 782 82 0.21 0.21 0.076 111.3 790 830 40 0.15 0.15 0.066 86.4 858 896 38 0.18 0.18 0.082 53.3 956 1188 232 0.21 0.21 0.122 62.6 incl. 992 1066 74 0.26 0.26 0.163 67.6 Gemelos Norte 25SC-DDH-010 38 774 736 0.35 0.35 0.079 19.5 incl. 40 108 68 0.36 0.36 0.092 27.4 and 190 220 30 0.22 0.22 0.056 13.2 and 250 384 134 0.30 0.30 0.071 25.2 and 390 756 366 0.44 0.44 0.096 18.0 792 826 34 0.16 0.16 0.079 5.9 920 1,016 96 0.22 0.22 0.067 12.4 Main interval is selected using Au grade*thickness no less than 0.5g/t*m with average interval grade no less than 0.1g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 6m; Sub-intervals are selected using Au grade*thickness no less than 1.0g/t*m with average interval grade no less than 0.2g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 4m; True widths of mineralization are unknown based on current geometric understanding of the mineralized intervals

Figure 1: Santa Cecilia project location within the Maricunga belt.

Figure 2: Phase III Diamond Drilling Locations.

Figure 3: Phase III Diamond Drilling Locations, Results, and Interpretation.

Detailed Discussion

The Phase III drilling campaign at Santa Cecilia focused on two target areas, Gemelos Norte and Pircas Norte. At Gemelos Norte, three diamond drill holes, SC25-DDH-007, SC25-DDH-009, and SC25-DDH-010, totalling 2,958.3m, were completed. Two drill holes, SC25-DDH-006 and SC25-DDH-008, totalling 1104.3m, were completed at Pircas Norte. The drilling at Gemelos Norte intercepted a new porphyry complex extending gold-copper mineralization at Santa Cecilia to the eastern limit of the property. At Pircas Norte, drilling extended gold-copper mineralised bodies to the north and west by over 100m. Currently, the known gold-copper mineralization at Santa Cecilia extends in an east-west direction for approximately 3,500m.

Table 2: 2025 Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Azimut Dip Depth Target 25SC-DDH-006 330.9 -59.3 781.9 Pircas Norte 25SC-DDH-007 169.3 -60.0 1,079 Gemelos 25SC-DDH-008 317.5 -64.6 818.3 Pircas Norte 25SC-DDH-009 167.1 -58.2 1,246.5 Gemelos 25SC-DDH-010 171.9 -60.4 1,037 Gemelos

GEMELOS NORTE DRILLING

25SC-DDH-007:

Six main porphyry units were intercepted by this drillhole, from inter-mineral to late-mineral pulses (Figure 3). From surface to 157.55m, a Rhyolite Dome Unit, with argillic to advanced argillic alteration and discrete intervals of molybdenum mineralisation related to hydrothermal breccias was intercepted. Below 157.55m, down to 898.69m, a series of porphyry bodies related to different timing and mineralization styles, including significant early veinlet stockwork zones were intercepted. This interval includes a reported intercept of 652m of 0.42 g/t gold with 0.134% copper and 60.7 ppm molybdenum. Potassic alteration is characteristic, represented by local white mica/chlorite-albite-phengite replacement. Late centimeter-scale polymetallic veins are present locally, with associated broad sericite alteration halos. Below 898.69m to the end of the hole, the Quebrada Seca Formation characterized by potassic alteration was intercepted. The highest gold grades reported are associated with a Diorite Biotite Porphyry and the Gemelos Dacitic Porphyry (Figure 4).

25SC-DDH-009:

Hole 25SC-DDH-009 is a deeper extension of hole 24SC-DDH-004 drilled in Phase II. Five main porphyry units, from inter-mineral to late-mineral pulses, were identified (Figure 3). The Quartz Diorite Porphyry from 24SC-DDH-004, was extended from 404.2 down to 454.6 and several other relatively narrow interdigitations of the same unit are intruding a broad Gemelos Quartz Diorite Porphyry body down to 791.26m depth. Further down, up to the end of the hole, the Gemelos Dacitic Unit was identified, which is intruding the Diorite Biotite Porphyry unit from 1,093.05 to 1,149.4m. All porphyry units are variably potassic alternated locally overprinted by chlorite, white mica and albite. Sheeted veining and stockwork are also present in variable amounts, as well as late local polymetallic centimetric veins. The reported mineralized intercepts including 260m of 0.30g/t gold with 0.090% copper occur within the Gemelos Quartz Diorite Porphyry and the Diorite Biotite Porphyry (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Gemelos Norte Target - Section 25SC-DDH-007 & 009.

25SC-DDH-010:

Drill hole 25SC-DDH-010 intercepted three main inter-mineral to late-mineral porphyritic intrusive bodies, all of which exhibit potassic alteration and significant early veinlet stockwork zones. The drill hole intercepted zones with discrete argillic alteration overprinting the earlier potassic alteration returned gold-copper results of up to 1 g/t gold and 0.25% copper. Polymetallic veining is well defined within metre scale intervals. The drill hole intercepted three broad zones of gold-copper mineralization, the highlight being 736m of 0.35g/t gold with 0.079% copper and 19.5 ppm molybdenum (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Gemelos Norte Target - Section 25SC-DDH-010.

PIRCAS NORTE DRILLING

25SC-DDH-006:

Drill hole 25SC-DDH-006 is a deeper extension of hole 24SC-DDH-005drilled last season, which ended in gold-copper mineralisation. 25SC-DDH-006 intersected three dominant lithologies: the extension of the Diorite Intrusive Breccia unit from 24SC-DDH-005, and a fine-grained Diorite Porphyry dyke, part of the Pircas Norte Porphyry Complex, and the andesitic Quebrada Seca Formation. Associated with the porphyry-style mineralization is early-stage A and B-type quartz veinlets containing magnetite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite. Localized late-stage low-sulphidation epithermal style veinlets are present, with anomalous Au, Ag, Cu, Mo, Pb, Zn values. The total combined mineralized interval from 24SC-DDH-005 and 25SC-DDH-006 is 266m of 0.81g/t gold with 0.097% copper and 24.0ppm molybdenum (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Pircas Norte Target - Section 24SC-DDH-005 & 25SC-DDH-006.

25SC-DDH-008:

Hole 25SC-DDH-008 was drilled from the same platform as 24SC-DDH-003. The drill hole targeted the westerly extension of the Diorite Intrusive Breccia encountered in hole 24SC-DDH-003 (432 to 596m at 0.46 g/t Au and 0.088% Cu), which was intercepted in 25SC-DDH-008 from 440.9 - 566.6m downhole (Figure 4). The gold-copper mineralized breccia unit was extended by over 100m to the west with a reported intercepts of 226m of 0.24g/t gold with 0.041% copper and 16.1ppm molybdenum and 324m of 0.28g/t gold with 0.076% copper and 31.5ppm molybdenum (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Pircas Norte Target - Section 25SC-DDH-008.

Sampling and Assay

Analytical samples were taken by Torq staff by sawing PQ, HQ or NQ diameter core into equal halves on site and sent one of the halves to ALS Lab in Copiapó, Chile or La Serena, Chile for preparation and then to Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru for analysis. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA23) and multi-element using four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where Au-AA23 results were greater than 10 ppm Au the assay were repeated with 30 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). QA/QC programs for 2024 and 2025 core samples using internal standard samples and duplicates, lab duplicates, standards and blanks indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed.

Qualified Person

Bryan Atkinson. P. Geo., a part-time staff consultant to Torq, is a "qualified person" within the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

Torq's qualified person ("QP") has been unable to verify the technical or scientific information regarding results and resources from neighboring properties, and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

www.torqresources.com

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company focusing on its Santa Cecilia project in Chile.

