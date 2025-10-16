Anzeige
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A2DNVL | ISIN: CA89131L1085 | Ticker-Symbol: S8QN
16.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Resources to Present at Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Torq CEO Shawn Wallace is scheduled to present at the Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference (KD25) on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. More details below.

Kinvestor Day 2025 (KD25) is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small and mid-cap public companies primarily within the mining and energy sectors. Moderated by Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report on YouTube, KD25 will also feature a dynamic roundtable panel where top industry experts explore current trends in mining, energy, and commodities.

Register today to access this unique opportunity to catch the latest developments from presenting companies and engage in a live Q&A-style dialogue with Shawn Wallace and other executive-level presenters.

Presentation Details:

Date: October 23, 2025
Presentation Time: 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET
Presenter: Shawn Wallace, CEO
Register now at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1117561481557/WN_TzgjuGbhQ4CleIWd_xXRBA

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor is powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace
CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/torq-resources-to-present-at-kinvestor-day-2025-virtual-investor-conference-1087534

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
