Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it submitted a premarket approval (PMA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

This submission is supported by the PANOVA-3 trial, which evaluated the use of TTFields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP) as a first-line treatment for adults with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma, compared to GnP alone. The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in median overall survival for patients treated with TTFields and GnP compared to GnP alone. The PANOVA-3 data was presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, where the presentation was selected for inclusion in the "Best of ASCO" program. The data were simultaneously published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

"The submission of our application is a key step in our efforts to advance Tumor Treating Fields therapy as a treatment option for people living with pancreatic cancer," said Ashley Cordova, CEO, Novocure. "This milestone, achieved nine months after the positive topline readout of the PANOVA-3 trial, reflects the focus, drive and commitment of our team to bring this innovative treatment to patients as quickly as possible."

The PMA for pancreatic cancer was submitted as a PMA Panel-Track Supplement to Optune Lua, which is currently indicated for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The PMA supplement is expected to be converted to a separate, original PMA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Novocure anticipates an approval decision in the second half of 2026.

About PANOVA-3

PANOVA-3 is an international, prospective, randomized, open-label, controlled Phase 3 clinical trial designed to test the efficacy and safety of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy used concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, as a first-line treatment for locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Patients were randomized to receive either TTFields therapy concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel or gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone.

The primary endpoint is overall survival. Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, local progression-free survival, objective response rate, one-year survival rate, quality of life, pain-free survival, puncture-free survival, resectability rate, and toxicity.

Quality of life outcomes further reinforced the clinical benefit of TTFields therapy, with patients treated with TTFields therapy exhibiting a statistically significant extension in pain-free survival (secondary endpoint) and a significant preservation of quality of life in terms of global health status, pain, pancreatic pain, and digestive symptom domains.

TTFields therapy was well-tolerated, no new safety signals were observed, and safety was consistent with prior clinical studies. Mild to moderate skin adverse events (AEs) were the most common device-related AEs.

The PANOVA-3 trial enrolled 571 patients who were randomized 1:1 and followed for a minimum of 18 months.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. These multiple, distinct mechanisms work together to target and kill cancer cells. Due to these multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors.

To learn more about TTFields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Novocure's global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

