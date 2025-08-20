

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Pizza Hut introduced Crafted Flatzz, a brand-new, limited-edition pizza lineup for just $5 before 5 p.m. in the U.S.



Starting today, Crafted Flatzz is designed to offer more toppings and hand-crafted flavors.



Commenting on the launch, CEO Aaron Powell said, 'As a pizza icon and innovator, we're proud to launch Crafted Flatzz globally as an unapologetic celebration of 'me time' as well as good times.'



In the pre-market hours, YUM is trading at $152.40, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



